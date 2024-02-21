At The Movies: Mean Girls musical remake too tame, The Forbidden Play is effective J-horror

Mean Girls (NC16)

112 minutes, opens on Feb 22

3 stars

The story: The Plastics is an elite clique of fake and shiny high-school girls ruled by conniving queen bee Regina George (Renee Rapp), who takes in naive new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) to groom her. But then, Cady makes an enemy of Regina by crushing on her ex (Christopher Briney).

American comedy Mean Girls is an adaptation of a 2017 Broadway musical based on the 2004 hit movie of the same name that stands as an essential adolescent text.

The dead-on high-school satire, based in turn on comedienne-actress Tina Fey’s adaptation of the 2002 Rosalind Wiseman book Queen Bees And Wannabes, launched catchphrases (“That’s so fetch”) and Mean Girls Day (Oct 3), not forgetting the careers of Rachel McAdams and Lindsay Lohan in their respective roles of Regina and Cady.

Regina’s minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika) are the other Plastics of North Shore High, where Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their teacher duties from the original film.

Cady has a flamboyant gay (Jaquel Spivey) and a Goth misfit (Auli’i Cravalho) for her allies as the sweet-faced mathlete turns vixen in a war with Regina to win over the boy.