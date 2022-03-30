At The Movies: Mastery of dialogue in Iranian film A Hero

A Hero (PG)

127 minutes, opens March 31

4 stars

In Iran, owing money can land a person in jail. The legal system believes in the idea of collective responsibility. Your family should help repay the debt or the creditor can petition the state to lock you up until someone who cares for you steps up.

The practice might sound mediaeval, but it recognises that creditors have rights too.

Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi, a double Oscar winner, builds his story around a man sent to debtors' prison. Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is allowed out for a family visit when an incident occurs that puts him at a crossroads. Should he do the right thing and remain locked up or profit from someone else's misfortune and ensure his own happiness and that of his young son?

If you enjoy Farhadi's social dramas, you should be familiar with and, quite likely, love his cinema of moral anxiety. Characters commit indiscretions, often done in the name of love - a white lie about a friend's marital status (About Elly, 2009), a shove to eject an unwelcome person from the home (Oscar winner A Separation, 2011) - and the act triggers a cascade of horrifying consequences.

In A Hero, winner of the Grand Prix at 2021's Cannes Film Festival, Rahim's act puts him at the mercy of every bureaucrat and nosy passer-by who believes his right to expose the truth beats Rahim's right to be left alone. Much of the man's ordeal results from those from a higher class believing it is their duty to put the upstart back in his place.