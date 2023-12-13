At The Movies: Leave The World Behind is an unsettling doomsday drama

Leave The World Behind (M18)

138 minutes, Netflix

4 stars

The story: A weekend family getaway to New York’s Long Island is disrupted by a middle-of-the-night knock at the cabin: two black strangers claiming to be owners of the luxe Airbnb are at the door, seeking shelter from a city-wide blackout.

The apocalyptic thriller Leave The World Behind is M. Night Shyamalan’s recent Knock At The Cabin with an upmarket cast.

A testy Julia Roberts and genial Ethan Hawke play the parents to a teen boy (Charlie Evans) and girl (Farrah Mackenzie) opposite Mahershala Ali and Myha’la Herrold as the unexpected father-daughter arrivals.

The acting is top-notch, including Kevin Bacon’s cameo as a survivalist they seek out for help in their desperation. A mysterious cyber attack has crippled their phones and Wi-Fi. Planes nosedive from the sky and driverless Teslas turn kamikaze, although the couple’s daughter is mostly miffed about her inability to binge the 1990s sitcom Friends on her blank iPad.

The Steadicam zooms and pans, making the widescreen disasters as destabilising as the humour.