At The Movies: In Tiger Stripes, puberty unlocks a girl’s rage

Tiger Stripes (PG13)

95 minutes, opens exclusively at The Projector on Dec 14

4 stars

The story: Twelve-year-old Zaffan (Zafreen Zairizal) is an ordinary girl living in rural Malaysia. At school, she has a group of friends, with whom she shares happy moments chatting and dreaming. When puberty arrives, her friends and family treat her differently, though the pain of leaving her childhood behind is nothing compared with the strange physical and mental transformations to follow. Winner of the Critics’ Week Grand Prize at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

By now, the idea of using a monstrous transformation as a metaphor for a young person’s physical changes is commonplace. Most audiences are familiar with teen werewolves, juvenile vampires (of the sparkly and non-sparkly varieties) and lovestruck zombies.

Malaysian film-maker Amanda Nell Eu’s debut feature charts a different path. Zaffan’s coming-of-age journey is rooted in the sociology of her homeland.

The attitudes and beliefs of the rural community come into play as Zaffan, scared and alone, suffers through the worst moments of her life. She receives small acts of kindness from adults and friends, but what she gets most from them is shaming. Her body is polluted, therefore she must atone accordingly.

Eu’s fondness for lo-fi practical effects and body horror is on show throughout. And first-time actress Zafreen portrays her character’s fear and confusion with affecting clarity.

It would be poor storytelling on Eu’s part if all she did was wag a feminist finger at the patriarchal systems of unenlightened country bumpkins. Villainising the community is not on the agenda.

Instead, she frames their universe as one rich in spiritual possibilities, with attendant psychosomatic outcomes. For those who have wondered why Malaysian schools are prone to mysterious bouts of mass screaming, convulsions and fainting, this film offers some context.