At The Movies: Heroines captivate in techno thriller Missing, period drama Corsage

Missing (PG13)

111 minutes, opens on Thursday

3 stars

The story: When her mother (Nia Long) goes missing while on vacation in Colombia with a new boyfriend (Ken Leung), 18-year-old June (Storm Reid) from her Los Angeles home thousands of kilometres away uses every online tool available to investigate a suspected abduction.

Remember John Cho as a panicked widower trawling his daughter’s laptop for answers to her disappearance in Searching? Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, the editors on that 2018 sleeper hit, turn writers-directors for the bigger dual-continent standalone sequel Missing.

Their entire movie is again confined to a single computer screen – such is the visual format of the new “screen life thriller” subgenre that includes Unfriended (2014). But June’s tech-weaned Zoomer is no fogey dad. Her cyber sleuthing is a hypnotic whir of Google Street View, FaceTime, Siri, Ring cams, translation software and cunning password cracking. Why call the Federal Bureau of Investigation when she has outsourced via Taskrabbit a Colombian local (Joaquim de Almeida) to search for clues on-site?

Her mind is as quick as her fingers and the plot keeps breakneck pace with twists and turns in an international conspiracy in which not even her mum is who she is. The mystery becomes a viral sensation to rival the true crime television series of Searching that is streaming on her MacBook – the throwaway in-joke is cheeky.

This 21st-century techno thriller is cleverly constructed, if increasingly, far-fetched. It is best at capturing the digital dexterity of the younger generation and June proves a smart and likeable heroine.

Hot take: A captivating tutorial on the limitless possibilities of the Internet and the art of hacking.

