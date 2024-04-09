At The Movies: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire leaves you cold, Zhang Yimou’s Article 20 a hot ticket

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (PG13)

115 minutes, opens on April 10

2 stars

The story: For its 40th anniversary, the Hollywood supernatural comedy franchise returns to the New York City firehouse where it began as Ghostbusters young and old join forces to save humanity from icy armageddon.

If there is something strange in the neighbourhood, it is the overcrowding.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the fifth Ghostbusters film and a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). Two years on, single mum Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon) – daughter of Ghostbusters founding member Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) – her boyfriend Gary (Paul Rudd) and two teen kids (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) have made the Manhattan firehouse their home to continue the family legacy.

Ghost-busting interns Lucky (Celeste O’Connor) and Podcast (Logan Kim) have, likewise, decamped from Oklahoma.

A librarian (Patton Oswalt) and a scientist (James Acaster) are their latest allies, and reuniting as the original team are septuagenarians Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and former receptionist Annie Potts.

Their foe is a powerful horned deity that has escaped from an ancient orb. It wants to freeze the world. And it is an anticlimax, a giant but unconvincing digital effect.

They had to call 11 paranormal exterminators for this? Twelve, actually: Bill Murray is also back. His snark alone could have annihilated the demon.

Gil Kenan (Monster House, 2006; Poltergeist, 2015) directed. The scattershot confection dedicated to co-writer Jason Reitman’s father, the late franchise creator Ivan Reitman, is caught between nostalgic fan service and a new-generation family adventure.

It tries to be both by having too many characters and too much story, little of it thrilling, parts of it passably entertaining. And in the mix is a quasi-romance with a sad poltergeist (Emily Alyn Lind) that is like its own movie.

Hot take: At least the Ray Parker Jr title track is still a banger.

Article 20 (PG13)

141 minutes, now showing

4 stars