At The Movies: Elizabeth: A Portrait In Part(s) is a playful salute to the Queen

Elizabeth: A Portrait In Part(s) (PG13)

90 minutes, opens on June 2

4 stars

The story: The final film by British director Roger Michell (Notting Hill, 1996) before his sudden death in September 2021 is a Platinum Jubilee documentary on Britain's Queen Elizabeth, assembled from archival footage.

Three reasons to watch this film:

1. For the devoted monarchists

So, you have seen every royal biopic. And while it does span the Queen's life from the 1930s to the present through the highs and lows, Elizabeth: A Portrait In Part(s) wittily scrambles the chronology into 16 themed chapters such as Heavy Is The Head and Horribilis.

It is a prismatic portrait that catches the subject as her private self.

2. For the republicans

There is no narration, no fawning interview, though nothing critical is said either.

The images accompanied by period pop tunes simply roll along with much to amuse. Dislike Her Majesty? How about a surrogate, Olivia Colman, in clips from Netflix drama The Crown (2016 to present)? Added to the montage are snippets of the painting Mona Lisa, music phenomenon The Beatles and even Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

3. For everybody else

This playful retrospective is ultimately a fond thank-you for the steadfast service of "the longest-reigning British monarch and longest-serving female head of state in history". There may never be another like her.

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (PG13)