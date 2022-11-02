At The Movies: Dynamic duos rule in Causeway, Wendell & Wild

Causeway (M18)
94 minutes, premieres Friday on Apple TV+
3 stars
The story: Jennifer Lawrence stars in a low-key drama as Lynsey, a United States Army soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life. She has been returned to New Orleans from Afghanistan following a traumatic brain injury in a bomb explosion. But this is where she had escaped from, and now, despite having barely learnt to walk and write again, all she wants is to re-enlist because what does she have in the dead-end town?
The protagonist stays in her childhood home with a negligent mother (Linda Emond), and her brother (Russell Harvard) is in prison.
James – played by Brian Tyree Henry from the FX series Atlanta (2016 to present) and an Emmy nominee recently spotted on board the film Bullet Train (2022) – is the auto mechanic fixing her truck.
Two things to note: Causeway is not a romance, nor does Broadway director Lila Neugebauer’s debut feature get any more dramatic than Lynsey and James ambling around their working-class neighbourhood, sharing beers and snow cones.
There is just a single confrontation, albeit a pivotal one, for it is during this poolside tiff that James lays bare a life-changing tragedy of his own.
The movie is a sombre, reflective study of damaged loners forming a connection in their recovery process.
The story is thin, relying wholly on the performances to draw out the banked emotions of the numbed characters, and Lawrence and Henry deliver.
Lynsey has the toughness and isolation of Lawrence’s backwoods teen in her 2010 breakout Winter’s Bone. It is good to see the Hollywood A-lister back in an indie film and lending added support as producer. Henry, though, is the revelation in this two-hander actor’s showcase.
Hot take: A perfect acting pairing makes a minor movie a memorable one.
Wendell & Wild (PG13)
105 minutes, available on Netflix
3 stars
The story: Dopey demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele) negotiate with orphaned teen Kat (Lyric Ross) to enter the human world, where they aspire to build a theme park in exchange for resurrecting her parents by means of a magical hair cream. This ghoulish comedy could only be a stop-motion animation by The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) creator Henry Selick.
Director Selick is back, and he has taken along horror impresario Jordan Peele of Get Out (2017), Us (2019) and Nope (2022) to co-produce and co-write, as well as voice Wild.
Wendell & Wild is, however, more about the angry green-haired Afro-punk misfit Kat who blames herself for her parents’ deaths, as well as seemingly every cumulative idea Selick has kept pent up over the 13 years since his last feature Coraline (2009).
It is overpacked with zombies, penguin nuns, childhood grief, Grand Guignol humour plus a real estate tycoon villain who is bulldozing Kat’s home town to develop a for-profit prison complex.
But Kat discovers she has necromantic powers and rouses the community, both dead and alive, to defeat the true demons of corporate greed.
And so there is social commentary, too, in this helter-skelter phantasmagoria that is nevertheless visually wondrous in its handcrafted details and, fortunately, just as populated with excellent voice work including James Hong’s reanimated priest.
Former sketch comedy partners Key and Peele are especially a hoot.
But most delightful are the creative character designs, whether cubist Wendell and roly Wild or their underworld despot father Buffalo Belzer (Ving Rhames), in whose nostrils the brothers dwell. It is ultimately hard to fault any movie this eccentric.
Hot take: A hellzapoppin romp.