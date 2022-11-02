At The Movies: Dynamic duos rule in Causeway, Wendell & Wild

Causeway (M18)

94 minutes, premieres Friday on Apple TV+

3 stars

The story: Jennifer Lawrence stars in a low-key drama as Lynsey, a United States Army soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life. She has been returned to New Orleans from Afghanistan following a traumatic brain injury in a bomb explosion. But this is where she had escaped from, and now, despite having barely learnt to walk and write again, all she wants is to re-enlist because what does she have in the dead-end town?

The protagonist stays in her childhood home with a negligent mother (Linda Emond), and her brother (Russell Harvard) is in prison.

James – played by Brian Tyree Henry from the FX series Atlanta (2016 to present) and an Emmy nominee recently spotted on board the film Bullet Train (2022) – is the auto mechanic fixing her truck.

Two things to note: Causeway is not a romance, nor does Broadway director Lila Neugebauer’s debut feature get any more dramatic than Lynsey and James ambling around their working-class neighbourhood, sharing beers and snow cones.

There is just a single confrontation, albeit a pivotal one, for it is during this poolside tiff that James lays bare a life-changing tragedy of his own.

The movie is a sombre, reflective study of damaged loners forming a connection in their recovery process.

The story is thin, relying wholly on the performances to draw out the banked emotions of the numbed characters, and Lawrence and Henry deliver.

Lynsey has the toughness and isolation of Lawrence’s backwoods teen in her 2010 breakout Winter’s Bone. It is good to see the Hollywood A-lister back in an indie film and lending added support as producer. Henry, though, is the revelation in this two-hander actor’s showcase.

Hot take: A perfect acting pairing makes a minor movie a memorable one.