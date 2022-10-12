At The Movies: Don’t pick up Mr Harrigan’s Phone, but sail with Ponniyin Selvan: 1

Mr Harrigan’s Phone (PG13)

106 minutes, on Netflix



2 stars

The story: A boy living in a small New England town befriends an elderly local billionaire who continues to send him text messages from beyond the grave after death. The biggest fright may well be his roaming charges.

The most resonant of best-selling author Stephen King’s supernatural fantasies are often coming-of-age fables. The film adaptation of It (2017) was one, and its young hero Jaeden Martell returns for Mr Harrigan’s Phone, an adaptation of a novella from King’s 2020 collection If It Bleeds, to co-star as sensitive teen Craig opposite Donald Sutherland in the title role.

Mr Harrigan, his eyes failing, began hiring Craig for regular reading sessions at his Gothic mansion when Craig was a kid. It is Craig who gifts him a newfangled iPhone five years later in 2003.

The phone would symbolise their connection – it is a touching relationship of shared loneliness between the old recluse and the grieving motherless lad – and serves as an avenger on speed dial, savagely killing anyone who wrongs Craig.

The directing by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, 2009) is too subdued for any of this to chill. The trite cautionary note on the untrammelled powers of the ubiquitous smartphone lacks moral complexity, although King’s fiction, set a decade ago, was spookily accurate in foreseeing how technology will corrupt politics and facilitate misinformation.

“All of us need to be very frightened by this gizmo,” warns Mr Harrigan.

Perhaps the movie cannot help but seem middling coming mere months after the still-lingering terrors of The Black Phone, another nostalgic suburban horror centred on a ghostly phone and based on a 2004 short story by King’s son, Joe Hill.

Hot take: Mute this call. It has nothing exciting to say.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 (PG13)

167 minutes, now showing

3 stars