At The Movies: Babylon an epic of excess, Operation Fortune a familiar caper

Babylon (R21)

183 minutes, opens on Thursday



4 stars

The story: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva play three characters among a multitude whose fluctuating fortunes entwine in 1920s Hollywood during the twilight of silent films.

Babylon opens in a Hollywood Hills mansion circa 1926 for a 30-minute orgy of sex, cocaine and an elephant defecating. Consider yourself warned.

Pitt’s Jack Conrad is an oft-married matinee idol – might as well call him Brad Pitt – guest at the party.

Robbie’s brazen starlet Nellie LaRoy is a crasher. Calva’s Mexican immigrant is another outsider, an innocent willing to do anything to get a foot in the industry, and he ends the night hired as Conrad’s assistant and smitten with LaRoy.

Their rise and fall over the following decade is film-maker Damien Chazelle’s story on early Hollywood as the silent era transitions into talking pictures.

Chazelle in 2017, at the age of 32, became the Academy Awards’ youngest best director winner for La La Land. Where that fable was about Los Angeles as a dream factory, this latest based on his original screenplay is the underbelly.

The tragi-comedy is an epic of decadence and depravity. It is crude, profligate and staggeringly audacious, but there is never any doubting Chazelle’s heady passion for the movies however ugly the business.

Cinema history references fill his every frame with the 1952 musical Singin’ In The Rain the touchstone. And the countless memorable personalities, including a black trumpeter (Jovan Adepo) and a queer Asian chanteuse (Li Jun Li), are amalgamations of Golden Age legends from John Gilbert to Clara Bow to Anna May Wong.