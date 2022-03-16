At The Movies: Ambulance is a loud, mildly entertaining ride; Dog is tonally jarring

Ambulance (NC16)

136 minutes, opens on March 17

3 stars

It is another sunny morning in Los Angeles. Somewhere, a bank heist is happening, but it is hard to see because the camera is darting through the air and the lens flares block everything else.

This must be in Michael Bay world, a magical place where every surface - especially if it is a sweaty male brow or a shiny bit of paramilitary kit - is kissed by a ray of sunset gold, even if the time is 9am.

To be fair, director Bay (crime thriller Bad Boys, 1995; the sciencefiction Transformers franchise, 2007 to 2017) seems to have learnt how to dial down his propensity for making every scene look like a truck commercial aimed at insecure men.

Best of all, there is no comedy, so audiences are spared the cringe of Bay's humour (think rapping Autobot) or the garish train wreck that was Bay's Netflix action thriller 6 Underground (2019).

The plot, like other Bay films, rests on the idea that military veterans, such as William Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), are hyper-competent all-rounders. By that reckoning, Singapore must be overflowing with superheroes.

Abandoned by the American healthcare system, which is letting his wife die for lack of expensive surgery, Sharp turns to adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal), a hardcore bank robber, for help. Danny talks the former soldier into joining his crew.

The heist goes awry, forcing the siblings to make their getaway in an ambulance, with paramedic Thompson (Eiza Gonzalez) and a bleeding policeman as hostages.

This adaptation of a low-budget Danish work from 2005 is good-looking - it adds hardware (chase police cars and helicopters) and action (gunfights and vehicular crashes).

But it seems to have forgotten to bring tension and suspense. Despite having two ticking clocks - imminent capture and a dying policeman in the back - this vehicle cannot make its speedometer tick past "sporadically entertaining".

Dog (PG13)