At The Movies: Abigail is bloody fun, La Chimera a wondrous adventure

Abigail (M18)

109 minutes, opens on April 18

3 stars

The story: Children can be such monsters. A criminal gang abducts the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of an underworld kingpin for ransom, only to discover the girl is not human as she begins biting their heads off one by one.

The theme music is a reprisal of the ballet Swan Lake (1877) from Tod Browning’s 1931 Dracula, and it is no spoiler to introduce Abigail as a contemporary reimagining of Dracula’s Daughter (1936) since this Universal Classic Monsters update has many more surprises: Foremost, who, if any, among the amusing ensemble of bickering, paranoid kidnappers will survive?

The kind medic (Melissa Barrera)? The slimy ex-cop (Dan Stevens)? The bratty hacker (Kathryn Newton), the stoic sniper (Will Catlett), the dimwitted muscle (Kevin Durand) or the junkie wheelman (the late Angus Cloud in his final screen role)?

The six strangers recruited by a mysterious fixer (Giancarlo Esposito) have retreated to an isolated mansion to wait for the overnight ransom drop when their sweet little hostage Abigail (Alisha Weir) unleashes her feral self. The captors become captives, trapped inside the corridors and chambers with a ravenous throat-ripping bloodsucker.