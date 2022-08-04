At The Movies: A woman warrior and her tribe fight the Predator in Prey

Prey (M18)

100 minutes, premieres Aug 5 on Disney+, 4 stars

The story: This prequel to the Predator science-fiction action franchise (four films from 1987 to 2018) is set in North America in the 1700s. Young Comanche woman Naru (Amber Midthunder) yearns to attain the rank of elite hunter, but her people give that honour only to men. Despite this, she continues to train in weapons and the healing arts. Naru has a nasty encounter with a supernaturally powerful collector of animal and human heads, but no one believes her.

Two reasons to watch the fifth instalment in the Predator series:

1. A girl with smarts, instead of bros with guns

The Predator franchise is known for bloody violence, sardonic humour, military hardware and simple, standalone survival stories - cocky soldiers meet the Predator, they underestimate the alien, screams and falling body parts ensue.

This movie breaks the formula by replacing the bro cynicism with earnest pleas to save the tribe from annihilation.

This being 1719, the Comanche use their knowledge of the land to mount a defence. Naru witnesses the carnage and has a violent coming-of-age journey.

2. A sense of place and time

Visually, this movie's wash of tans and beiges is about as ravishing as a brown carpet.

It is unlike the adventure film The Last Of The Mohicans (1992), which was a feast for the eyes, or the survival drama The Revenant (2015), which had an epic scale. Both stories - set around the same time and place as Prey - had budgets that could make the wilderness look as lush or as severe as the directors wanted.

Instead, Prey's director Dan Trachtenberg (science-fiction thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane, 2016), working with fewer resources, keeps a focus on the Comanche people pitting their brains and warrior ethic against an enemy with god-like powers.

The film is also free of the cliches that sunk Cowboys & Aliens (2011), a Western with a concept similar to Prey's.

