At The Movies: A Viking vendetta gets the epic treatment in The Northman

The Northman (M18)

137 minutes, opens on June 2

4 stars

The story: In this Viking saga set mainly in Iceland, Prince Amleth (played by Oscar Novak as a child and Alexander Skarsgard as an adult) witnesses the murder of his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke), at the hands of his uncle Fjolnir (Danish actor Claes Bang). Fjolnir also kidnaps his mother Gudrun (Nicole Kidman). Amleth grows into a warrior and a witch (musician-actress Bjork) starts him on his path of vengeance, where he meets priestess Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Three reasons to watch this tale of fury unleashed:

1. Blood, sex and magic

Director and co-writer Robert Eggers is fascinated by the sounds and textures of the pagan and the primal.

His first two features, released to acclaim, were works of horror. The Witch (2015, starring Taylor-Joy in her breakthrough) and The Lighthouse (2019), with their eloquent wordiness, spawned Internet memes. The films were unabashed love letters to gnarled old things living in realms beyond time.

The new movie dials down the horror, but ups the pagan factor.

2. Viking culture in all its contradictions

Norse warriors of old are revered in heavy-metal music and comic books and recently have been featured in drama series. Eggers, with Icelandic novelist and co-screenwriter Sjon, consider most pop-culture depictions inaccurate.

Here, in a screenplay adapted from a legend (one that supposedly inspired Shakespeare's Hamlet), Vikings are superstitious slavers and bloodlust-driven fighters. But they are also settled, relatively wealthy pastoralists and merchants with trade links with the remnants of the Roman Empire.

3. The supernatural is natural

The story stays close to realism in another way. It holds that the legends are true and in the 10th century, the beings of Norse mythology - such as the Valkyries (female spirits guiding the dead to the next world) and the Fenrir (the giant wolf god) - were real.

It goes without saying that one's fate is inescapable. But if you go in expecting this to be paced like a Marvel movie, you will be disappointed. The beats are much slower and, when supernatural creatures appear, they do so like the Great Eagles in The Lord Of The Rings films (2001 to 2003). They unravel a knotty plot problem, then vanish.