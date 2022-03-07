Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis fund-raiser for Ukraine refugees tops $20m

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than US$15 million (S$20.4 million) by yesterday afternoon, three days after setting up a GoFundMe page seeking humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees.

Kunis, who was born in 1983 in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, moved to the United States in 1991.

"I have always considered myself an American, a proud American... But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," the 38-year-old Black Swan (2010) actress said in an embedded video.

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."

Kutcher, sitting by Kunis' side in the video, said the funds would be used to provide refugee and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country.

"The principle challenge right now is logistics. We need to get housing and we need to get supplies and resources into the area," said the 44-year-old actor, whose acting credits include television sitcom Two And A Half Men (2003 to 2015). "And I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

The two actors, who married in 2015, have agreed to match up to US$3 million of donations, with the ultimate goal of raising US$30 million.

They are partnering short-term housing website Airbnb.org and freight forwarder Flexport.org.

According to the fund-raising page, Flexport.org is organising shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, while Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing for those fleeing Ukraine.

Kunis and Kutcher are the latest Hollywood celebrities to provide support to Ukrainians affected by the ongoing Ukraine-Russia military conflict.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actress Blake Lively, pledged on Feb 26 to match every dollar donated to the non-profit USA for UNHCR, up to US$1 million.

The acronym stands for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

REUTERS