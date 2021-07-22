Pandemic fallout: Return to phase two (heightened alert) - Music scene

Artistes, organisers adapt to survive

Show promoters and performers downsize concerts, move to streaming and dabble in online collaborations

Music Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With the pandemic putting a halt to major live performances in the past 1½ years, those in the Singapore music industry have only one mantra: Adapt and survive.

From downsizing concerts to moving to streaming to online collaborations, concert promoters and artistes here are finding new ways to navigate the new normal.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 22, 2021, with the headline 'Artistes, organisers adapt to survive'. Subscribe
Topics: 