Pandemic fallout: Return to phase two (heightened alert) - Music scene
Artistes, organisers adapt to survive
Show promoters and performers downsize concerts, move to streaming and dabble in online collaborations
With the pandemic putting a halt to major live performances in the past 1½ years, those in the Singapore music industry have only one mantra: Adapt and survive.
From downsizing concerts to moving to streaming to online collaborations, concert promoters and artistes here are finding new ways to navigate the new normal.