Armie Hammer in rehab for drugs, booze, sex issues

LOS ANGELES • American actor Armie Hammer, who was rocked by a scandal involving cannibalism fetishes and a rape accusation earlier this year, has checked into a Florida treatment programme for drugs, alcohol and sex issues.

According to sources who spoke to Vanity Fair magazine, the 34-year-old actor left the Cayman Islands, where he has been living since December, on May 29.

An eyewitness reported an emotional farewell at the airport with Hammer's estranged wife, television personality Elizabeth Chambers, and their two children.

The couple had announced that they were ending their 10-year marriage in June last year, shortly before the scandal broke.

On May 31, Hammer reportedly checked into a rehabilitation facility outside Orlando and has been there for a week, according to a source, who said the actor had pledged to stay there for as long as it takes to get healthy.

A close friend of the actor said: "Everyone looks at Armie thinking that he's had some sort of privileged life - and that must mean there were no problems in his youth and everything was peachy keen."

The actor's family is well-known in the Cayman Islands, where he spent part of his childhood.

His great-grandfather, oil tycoon Armand Hammer, died in 1990 and left an estimated US$180 million fortune to Armie Hammer's father, according to Business Insider.

Added Hammer's friend: "Just because you come from an upbringing where financial resources are plentiful doesn't mean life isn't without problems."

A number of people who worked with the Call Me By Your Name (2017) actor have spoken about his abuse of drugs and alcohol.

In January, a series of direct messages about rape fantasies and cannibalism fetishes, allegedly sent by Hammer, were leaked online.

After the messages came to light, several of Hammer's former partners - including model and influencer Paige Lorenze, and app creator Courtney Vucekovich - accused him of being controlling and physically abusive.

He also exited upcoming projects, such as romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez.

In March, a 24-year-old woman known only as Effie accused the star of violently raping her in a hotel room in 2017, as well as physical and emotional abuse during their four-year relationship.

Hammer has denied the allegations.

His lawyer has provided screenshots of alleged text conversations between him and Effie, which suggest he had told her that they could not pursue a relationship.

In a statement, his lawyer said: "With the truth on his side, Mr Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.

"From day one, Mr Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) - and every other sexual partner of his, for that matter - have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."