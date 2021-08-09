Ariana Grande avatar performs her hits in Fortnite video game

NEW YORK • An avatar of Ariana Grande appeared in the popular video game Fortnite and performed some of the pop superstar's greatest hits over the weekend, in an event highlighted by game-maker Epic Games to showcase its new strategy.

In five different rounds, to target all time zones, players could choose an option that let them go on an adventure with Grande.

The 28-year-old singer's avatar was a human-fantasy creature hybrid dressed in either a silver top and skirt or a short outfit made of blue scales.

During the rounds, which lasted about half an hour, several of the Grammy winner's songs were played, including Be Alright and Positions. Grande-themed merchandise was also available in the game's store.

The special appearance was part of a shift for Fortnite from being a survival game to a general entertainment platform.

"That's a big area where we want to innovate because Fortnite should always really exist in partnership with real-world activities," Mr Phil Rampulla, head of brand at Epic Games, said.

"We are not replacing concerts, we are not replacing movies, we are existing in harmony with those things and extending and enhancing those things."

A juggernaut of the video game industry, Fortnite boasts about 350 million gamers throughout the world.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE