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LONDON – A battle of wits pits singer and actor Ariana Grande against Hollywood star and film-maker Ben Stiller in Focker In-Law.

The fourth instalment in the Fockers comedy film franchise comes 26 years after Stiller and Robert De Niro introduced audiences to quarrelling male nurse Greg Focker and retired CIA operative Jack Byrnes in Meet the Parents.

In the latest sequel, which follows 2010‘s Little Fockers, it is Greg’s turn to tackle his overprotective parenting habits as his now-adult son Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo, brings his girlfriend Olivia (Grande) to meet the family.

Accident-prone Greg and Californian life coach Olivia start off on the wrong foot as the family gathers to mark Jack’s 80th birthday, and the celebrations are marred by misunderstandings and missteps as they seek to outsmart each other – with comedic consequences.

“I was Robert De Niro’s age from when we made the first movie and the idea of Greg being a dad and having to deal with the same issues that Jack did seemed like a great idea to kind of go back to the structure of the first movie,” Stiller, 60, who also produced the film, said at its London premiere on Nov 18.

“Everybody felt it was right generationally,” added De Niro, 83, who also produced the project and reprises the role of the family patriarch, now on a health kick.

Stiller, who showcases his singing skills in the movie, praised Grande’s comic timing and talent.

“Her character is really the person who goes head-to-head with Greg, so she had to both be an antagonist, but also be someone who you’re rooting for and it’s not easy to do.”

The film is written and directed by John Hamburg, who also co-wrote the previous instalments.

Teri Polo, Blythe Danner and Owen Wilson return as Greg’s wife Pam, her mother Dina and Pam’s wealthy ex-fiance Kevin. Beanie Feldstein stars as Henry’s twin Samantha and Eduardo Franco portrays her boyfriend Eduardo.

Primetime actor Gisondo also played Stiller’s son in 2014‘s Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

“It was this incredibly formative experience and Ben was so good to me. He really took me under his wing and kind of opened my brain to what this job could be and what it looked like to do it at this level and to get the opportunity to reconnect 12 years later was so special,” Gisondo said.

Focker In-Law begins its global theatrical roll-out on Nov 25. REUTERS