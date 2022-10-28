'Ar-JIN-tina'- K-pop star sparks fan craze in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES – Buenos Aires has been gripped by “Jin” fever, with fans thronging to catch a glimpse of the K-pop superstar from BTS making what could be his last public appearance in a while.

Ahead of enlisting for military service in South Korea, 29-year-old singer-songwriter Jin is set to make a guest appearance on Friday with Coldplay on the Argentine leg of the British rock band’s tour.

He is set to appear for just a single track – the first live performance of The Astronaut co-written with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The promise of one song was enough to set off a craze, and since news broke last week of Jin’s appearance, hundreds of fans have set up camp outside the River Plate Stadium, where Coldplay will play 10 concerts. The band tweeted on Thursday: “Jin is here!”

More than a thousand fans flocked to the airport hoping to catch a glimpse of Jin when he arrived earlier in the week, but he slipped out through a back exit.

“It means a lot now that he is going to go to do military service,” said university student Agustina Jenzi, who is among those who came with tents, yoga mats, food and drink for the long wait outside the stadium.

“It’s nice for him to experience this. I don’t know if he passed by and saw us. He should know that there are a lot of people here.”

The local branch of the global BTS Army, the moniker given to fans of the K-pop boy band, hope to get as close to the stage as possible when the gates open for Friday’s concert.

‘To have him close’

Hybe, the agency representing BTS, last week said the band’s seven members would enlist in the military, putting an end to a debate about whether they should be exempt from mandatory service of about two years.

The group, credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, must sign up by December. They have said they hope to reconvene by 2025.

Outside the stadium, the make-shift tent camp is decorated with homages to Jin, with photos of the singer on home-made placards, decorated phone covers, blankets and scarves.

Finding a room to rent in Buenos Aires, a city of three million, has become a test in recent days.

And social networks have exploded, with Jin occupying six of the top 10 trends on Argentine Twitter with more than half-a-million tweets on Tuesday alone.