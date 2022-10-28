'Ar-JIN-tina'- K-pop star sparks fan craze in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES – Buenos Aires has been gripped by “Jin” fever, with fans thronging to catch a glimpse of the K-pop superstar from BTS making what could be his last public appearance in a while.
Ahead of enlisting for military service in South Korea, 29-year-old singer-songwriter Jin is set to make a guest appearance on Friday with Coldplay on the Argentine leg of the British rock band’s tour.
He is set to appear for just a single track – the first live performance of The Astronaut co-written with Coldplay’s Chris Martin.
The promise of one song was enough to set off a craze, and since news broke last week of Jin’s appearance, hundreds of fans have set up camp outside the River Plate Stadium, where Coldplay will play 10 concerts. The band tweeted on Thursday: “Jin is here!”
More than a thousand fans flocked to the airport hoping to catch a glimpse of Jin when he arrived earlier in the week, but he slipped out through a back exit.
“It means a lot now that he is going to go to do military service,” said university student Agustina Jenzi, who is among those who came with tents, yoga mats, food and drink for the long wait outside the stadium.
“It’s nice for him to experience this. I don’t know if he passed by and saw us. He should know that there are a lot of people here.”
The local branch of the global BTS Army, the moniker given to fans of the K-pop boy band, hope to get as close to the stage as possible when the gates open for Friday’s concert.
‘To have him close’
Hybe, the agency representing BTS, last week said the band’s seven members would enlist in the military, putting an end to a debate about whether they should be exempt from mandatory service of about two years.
The group, credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, must sign up by December. They have said they hope to reconvene by 2025.
Outside the stadium, the make-shift tent camp is decorated with homages to Jin, with photos of the singer on home-made placards, decorated phone covers, blankets and scarves.
Finding a room to rent in Buenos Aires, a city of three million, has become a test in recent days.
And social networks have exploded, with Jin occupying six of the top 10 trends on Argentine Twitter with more than half-a-million tweets on Tuesday alone.
Popular hashtags include #Welcome to Arjintina.
“When they announced he was coming, we came here and started camping,” said Ms Rocio Vega, 23.
She adds that “more girls joined us. So far there are 18 tents”, with about 40 ticket-holders sleeping in and around each one.
Ms Vega and others care little that the concert will be broadcast on the screens of 3,500 cinemas in more than 75 countries, including Singapore.
“This will be his real send-off,” said Ms Vega, who had bought tickets to see Coldplay on Tuesday and Saturday, and another for Friday when she learnt Jin would be there.
Ms Zunilda Garcia, an 18-year-old student, said sleeping in intermittent rain was a small price to pay for the chance of seeing her idol in real life.
“At night, we sit and talk about the possibility of seeing him. It is a mix of emotions, between happiness, a lot of adrenaline, anxiety to be able to see him, to have him close.”
To kill the long hours until the concert, the dans exchange links, messages and videos on social media, including a teaser of Jin behind the scenes at Wednesday’s Coldplay performance, dancing to the song The Universe.
The video had been viewed more than 1.5 million times by Thursday morning. AFP