Another sexual assault allegation against designer Alexander Wang

NEW YORK • Yet another man has come forward to accuse American designer Alexander Wang of sexual misconduct.

Mr Keaton Bullen, 21, a student at New York's Parsons School of Design, has alleged to BBC News that he was assaulted by Wang at a New York club in 2019.

His accusation yesterday comes on the heels of news that high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom is representing 11 men with misconduct allegations against the designer.

Wang has robustly denied all the claims made against him.

Mr Bullen, who was 20 at the time of the alleged incident, described meeting Wang at the Fishbowl club on Aug 24, 2019, and partying with him until the wee hours.

"All of a sudden, he unzipped my trousers, put his hands in my pants and started grabbing my penis in front of a bunch of people," he said. "I completely froze."

He claimed that Wang also said he wanted to take him home.

He added: "I felt weirded out... and removed myself from the situation as fast as possible."

One of Wang's lawyers, Mr Paul Tweed, said he was waiting for CCTV footage from the club which "will totally disprove this allegation".

Mr Bullen, who is not taking legal action, stated that he felt a duty to speak out to support those who had come forward with allegations and were being called "liars".

Allegations against Wang emerged last December after British model Owen Mooney, 26, claimed on TikTok that the 37-year-old designer had groped him at a New York City nightclub in January 2017.

Other anonymous claims describing similar encounters then surfaced on two fashion-watchdog accounts on Instagram, @DietPrada and @S***ModelManagement.

In January, Wang had issued a statement denying all the accusations: "Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating.

"I have never engaged in the atrocious behaviour described and would never conduct myself in the manner that's been alleged."