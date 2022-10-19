Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency

LOS ANGELES – As a 14-year-old girl, the daughter of immigrants in this city’s Chinatown, Anna May Wong talked her way into her first role in a movie.

Over the decades-long career that followed, she rose to become the first Asian-American film star in Hollywood.

When Wong died in 1961, The New York Times called the actress, known for her large, expressive eyes and flapper-era styles, “one of the most unforgettable figures of Hollywood’s great days”.

Now, Wong is gaining another coveted role – on the quarter. Part of a new effort that also put writer Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride on currency, the United States Mint will begin next Monday to produce coins pressed with Wong’s image, a close-up of her face resting on an elegant, manicured hand.

The new quarter honours not just Wong’s trailblazing career, but also the difficulties she faced trying to secure meaningful roles as an Asian-American actress in an era of “yellowface” and anti-miscegenation laws.

The US Mint is expected to create more than 300 million Wong quarters, and she will become the first Asian American to be on US currency.

Wong was widely considered to be one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, but often could not play romantic leads because of laws prohibiting actors of different races from kissing each other on-screen.

When Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer was casting The Good Earth in the 1930s, based on the Pearl S. Buck novel about Chinese farmers, Wong was considered a shoo-in for the film’s leading actress role. But a white actor was selected to star in the movie, who would have played Wong’s husband, and she was taken out of the running. NYTIMES