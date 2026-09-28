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Anita Mui’s brother holds roadside memorial for mother after being excluded from funeral

Anita Mui’s mother, Tam Mei Kam (right), had reportedly not want to see her son, Peter Mui Kai Ming (left), which was why he was kept unaware of the funeral arrangements.

HONG KONG – Peter Mui Kai Ming, the eldest brother of late Cantopop icon Anita Mui, held a memorial for his mother Tam Mei Kam outside her former residence on Sept 23.

The memorial came after Peter was excluded from her funeral on Sept 19.

According to Hong Kong media reports, Peter and his Thai fiancee May May were spotted carrying a portrait of Tam, along with incense, candles, joss paper and other offerings, to the roadside outside the residence.

After placing the portrait on the ground, the pair lit incense and candles before burning the offerings one by one.

They appeared unfazed by the attention from passers-by, instead loudly calling out: “Mum, collect your things!”

Peter later tearfully said he would take care of his mother’s funeral arrangements and hoped she could rest in peace.

At one point, he looked at his mother’s portrait and shouted: “I will definitely help you get it back. Rest assured!”

Tam died at the age of 102 on Aug 30.

Peter had previously announced that he would spend HK$1.5 million (S$244,000) on the funeral arrangements and threatened to seek a court injunction to halt any cremation proceedings.

Just recently, Peter was rushed to hospital after experiencing a spike in his blood pressure while expressing his anger over being excluded from his mother’s funeral.

He threatened to sue his nephew, who was overseeing the funeral arrangements, for “murder” and said he would take legal action against the police over their handling of his mother’s belongings.

Meanwhile, a close friend of Tam told Hong Kong media that it had been her wish for the funeral to be handled quietly.

The friend added that Tam did not want to see Peter, which was why he was kept unaware of the funeral arrangements. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK