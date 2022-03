One of the Pixar animators who worked on Turning Red, Mr Lyon Liew, has a strong connection to Singapore.

Born in Malaysia, the 41-year-old moved to Singapore at the age of six to study. He lived here till he migrated to California five years ago to work on Pixar blockbusters such as Toy Story 4 (2019), Incredibles 2 (2018) and Coco (2017).