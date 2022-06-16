The Life List: Animated Treats

Animated films to catch

Film Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Lightyear, the spin-off from the Toy Story franchise (1995 to 2019), promises solid entertainment, but what else can you watch after that? Here are some options.

96 minutes, Disney+

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2022, with the headline Animated films to catch. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top