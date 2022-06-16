Lightyear, the spin-off from the Toy Story franchise (1995 to 2019), promises solid entertainment, but what else can you watch after that? Here are some options.
96 minutes, Disney+
Lightyear, the spin-off from the Toy Story franchise (1995 to 2019), promises solid entertainment, but what else can you watch after that? Here are some options.
96 minutes, Disney+
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2022, with the headline Animated films to catch. Subscribe