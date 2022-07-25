Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against Brad Pitt over winery where they married

LOS ANGELES - Actress Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt over the French winery where they got married in 2014.

Chateau Mirawal, which the former Hollywood power couple took control of in 2008, has been at the centre of one of the lingering legal tussles in their long-running divorce settlement and custody battles.

They split up in 2016 and their divorce was finalised in 2019.

In October 2021, Jolie, 47, sold her stake in the winery to a subsidiary of liquor giant Stoli Group, known for its vodka. This triggered lawsuits in the United States, France and Luxembourg between Pitt, Jolie and their various business partners.

In the latest battle, her legal team subpoenaed documents from Pitt, his business manager and his company, Mondo Bongo, which they fought to deny.