Angelina Jolie details abuse allegations against Brad Pitt in countersuit

LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie filed a cross complaint against her ex-husband Brad Pitt on Tuesday, disclosing new details about what she described in court papers as abusive behaviour by him on a private plane in 2016 that led to the dissolution of their marriage.

In a court filing in Los Angeles, filed as part of a legal battle over a winery the prominent Hollywood actors once owned together, lawyers for Jolie, 47, stated that negotiations to sell her share of the business to Pitt, 58, had broken down over his demand that she sign “a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children”.

Her filing goes on to describe an extended physical and verbal outburst in September 2016 as Pitt, Jolie and their six children flew from France to California.

“Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”, the filing states, adding that at one point “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children”.

United States federal authorities, who have jurisdiction over flights, investigated the incident but declined to bring criminal charges. Days after the plane trip, Jolie filed for divorce.

A lawyer for Pitt, Ms Anne Kiley, said that Pitt had accepted responsibility for some things in his past but that he would not accept responsibility for things he did not do.

In 2016, unnamed people close to Pitt were quoted in various publications saying that he had not been abusive toward his children.

The decoupling of Jolie and Pitt has stretched on for years, drawn out by a court battle for custody of their children and, more recently, a lawsuit instigated by Pitt over the French winery, Chateau Miraval, that the couple bought more than a decade ago.

Pitt’s lawsuit, filed this year, accused his ex-wife of violating his “contractual rights” when she sold her half of the company to a subsidiary of Stoli Group without his approval.

Jolie’s cross complaint said she only sold her stake elsewhere after talks broke down over his demand for a nondisclosure agreement.

Her filing states that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent who investigated allegations that Pitt physically assaulted Jolie and their children on the plane in 2016 had “concluded that the government had probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day”.

A redacted FBI report on the case, which was reported on by several news outlets in August and later obtained by The New York Times, states that the agent provided the US Attorney’s Office “copies of a probable cause statement related to this incident”.