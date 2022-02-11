Angelina Jolie calls for renewal of US domestic violence law

WASHINGTON • A bipartisan group of United States senators on Wednesday agreed on a deal to renew a long-lapsed law to strengthen domestic violence protections, just hours after Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a tearful speech of support.

Jolie's voice broke as she acknowledged the women and children "for whom this legislation comes too late" in a speech in Washington, DC.

"Standing here at the centre of our nation's power, I can think only of everyone who has been made to feel powerless by their abusers by a system that failed to protect them," Jolie, 46, wearing a black suit and a string of pearls, said.

The Violence Against Women Act expired at the end of 2018 and US President Joe Biden, who originally sponsored the Bill as a senator in 1994, had campaigned on renewing it.

The House of Representatives approved its renewal in a 244-172 vote almost a year ago, but legislation stalled in Congress amid partisan disputes over access to guns and transgender issues.

"The reason many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they have been made to feel worthless. When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness," said Jolie.

"You think, I guess my abuser is right. I guess I'm not worth very much."

The Eternals (2021) star had accused her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, of intentionally hitting their son Maddox, then 15 - although Pitt has been cleared of the allegations.

REUTERS