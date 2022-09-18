Angelababy, seen smoking in viral video, posts photo from latest drama

BEIJING - Hong Kong model-actress Angelababy appeared unaffected by a recent video of her smoking during a gathering with friends, as she shared a photo of her character in a new Web drama.

Angelababy, whose real name is Angela Yeung Wing, posted on Weibo a photo of her in a wedding gown and holding a pistol last Thursday.

The China-based actress wrote: “I am Luna. See you in the comics” and used the hashtag #BackForYou.

According to the Chinese media, Angelababy will be playing a comic artist Luna in the mystery thriller Back For You, which also stars Chinese actor Wang Anyu as a police detective.

Several fans commented that Angelababy, 33, looked gorgeous in this photo, and said they are looking to the new drama.

Known for her sweet image, the actress was recently seen in a video smoking while playing a murder mystery game with a group of friends.

The video went viral last Thursday, with some fans criticising her for ruining her own image and not following up on her previous promise to quit smoking.

Others fans defended her, saying that she was an adult who smoked in private.

The shop which hosted Angelababy and her friends has since apologised for the video, saying that it was leaked by a former employee who filmed them secretly. It was not known when the video was taken.