Angelababy issues lawyer's letter over Cai Xukun dating rumours

Chinese star Angelababy. PHOTO: ANGELABABYCT/INSTAGRAM
Not a month goes by without fresh rumours that Chinese star Angelababy's marriage is on the rocks.

This time, the 32-year-old actress, model and host - who is married to Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming, 43 - was linked to Chinese singer Cai Xukun, 22, but she quickly shut down the rumour mill with a letter from her lawyer.

Angelababy and Cai, who co-star in Chinese variety show Keep Running, began trending on Weibo over the weekend after a photo of a yacht trip was posted on social media by a friend of hers.

Eagle-eyed netizens zoomed in on the shot of the two friends flashing the peace sign, which had the reflection of a young man in the rear-view mirror, and deduced that Cai had also been on the yacht.

There was much speculation that the two had gone on a romantic getaway, with her friend tagging along as a decoy, as Cai had also shared a yacht photo in the same outfit.

But he followed up with another photo of others with him on the boat, as it turned out to be a team outing for the cast of Keep Running.

"Gifting you a handsome picture of the team outing," he wrote in the caption, making it clear that there was nothing going on.

Angelababy's lawyer later sent a letter to the netizen who had started the rumour. In addition, her friend has deleted the photo and reportedly sworn never again to upload photos of the star.

