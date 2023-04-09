Andy Lau to act in racing-themed movie in support of late stuntman Blackie Ko’s sons

TAIPEI – Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau will make a guest appearance in the upcoming film Red Line, a tribute to late stuntman and actor Blackie Ko.

Lau, 61, will play a racing champion in the racing-themed movie, his first Taiwanese production since the romantic comedy Our Times (2015), in which the singer-actor appeared as himself.

His part was announced at a press conference held in Taipei last Friday to promote Red Line, the debut feature of Jacky Ko, the younger son of Blackie Ko.

Singer-actor Alan Ko – Jacky’s elder brother – co-wrote the screenplay and also acted in the film.

At the movie’s press conference, producer Chiu Li-kwan said: “In addition to supporting the sons of an old friend, I think Andy Lau agreed to the special performance as the movie contains the Ko family’s ‘spirit of racing’.”

Blackie Ko was best known for driving a sports car over the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in China to mark the return of Hong Kong to Chinese rule in 1997.

He and Lau were frequent collaborators, having acted in several movies together.

They also sang the classic song, Stupid Child (1998), together with Taiwanese singer-host Jacky Wu.

Red Line is scheduled to be released in Taiwan on April 27, coinciding with the 20th death anniversary of the stuntman, who died due to an asthmatic attack in Shanghai at the age of 50 in December 2003.