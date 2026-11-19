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Andrew Lloyd Webber says AI could never have come up with Cats or Phantom Of The Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber participates in a rehearsal of the Korean production of The Phantom Of The Opera in Seoul on Nov 17.

SEOUL – If artificial intelligence had existed 45 years ago, and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the composer of some of the most commercially successful musicals in history, had asked it what to write after Evita, it surely would not have told him to set T.S. Eliot’s cat poems to music and dress actors accordingly.

“It would have come up with something that had been based on musicals of the past,” Lloyd Webber told reporters on Nov 19 in Seoul, on his first visit to Korea.

“The thoughts that you can have – it’s the originality, that’s what you bring to it.”

Nor, he said, would AI have suggested the subject of his upcoming show: The 1911 theft of the Mona Lisa from the Louvre.

The idea came from a story he read in The Times of London about how the painting drew little attention until it was stolen. It disappeared for more than two years, and the publicity around the theft made it world-famous.

“It made me think: What is fame, and what is the value of any piece of art?” he said.

The composer said he plans to present the new musical in 2027.

He was also blunt about the state of Broadway.

“All of the associated costs with a Broadway musical have become prohibitively high,” he said. “And so, no new work is really being done of any consequence on Broadway any more.”

For Lloyd Webber, a strong story comes before the music.

“I’m a great believer that a good story can carry a musical score that may not be great,” he said. “But I don’t think a bad story can carry great music, because the story in the end is the thing that people really come for.”

The music, though, has to earn its place.

“You’ve got to think that music is going to add something to the story and be the reason for it being a musical,” he said. “Otherwise there’s no point.”

He said he welcomes new directors’ takes on his previous shows, as long as the music stays exactly as he wrote it. He cited director Jamie Lloyd’s minimalist version of Sunset Boulevard, and Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a reworking of the original.

The Phantom Of The Opera, however, is the exception.

“The original production by Hal is so phenomenal that for me I don’t think it’ll ever be bettered,” he said, referring to director Harold Prince.

In Korea, the musical holds a special place. Its Korean-language premiere in 2001 drew a record-breaking 240,000 people and generated 19.2 billion won (S$18.6 million) in revenue – exceeding the country’s entire musical theatre industry’s annual revenue of 14 billion won that year, according to producer S&Co.

In all, there have been six productions of Phantom in Korea, drawing more than 1.5 million cumulative admissions.

Seol Do-yoon, who produced the 2001 iteration, recalled trying to fund the show while Korea was still emerging from the 1997 financial crisis.

“I ran around everywhere trying to raise money, but nobody would invest,” Seol said. “But whenever I played people the music, every one of them said, ‘This show is going to do really well. It’s so moving.’”

The musical’s 40th-anniversary will be celebrated in Seoul with a Korean-language production that opens Dec 22 at Blue Square’s Woori Bank Hall and runs through Feb 28.

Choi Jae-rim, Jeon Dong-seok and Park Kang-hyun will rotate as the Phantom. Sopranos Lee Hae-won and Choi Seon-ho will make their musical debuts as Christine, and Song Won-geun and Kim Sung-sik will play Raoul.

Lloyd Webber attended a rehearsal on Nov 17 and called the cast “absolutely excellent”. He said the Korean translation stood out.

“The Korean language sat beautifully on the music,” he said. “It was stunning, and I almost wished that I could hear it (in Korean) all the time. It was really, really good.”

He said he would return in 2027 to hear the musicals being written in Korea.

“I’m older now, and I love hearing what young people are doing in the musical theatre, which is the thing that I love most,” he said. THE KOREA HERALD /ASIA NEWS NETWORK