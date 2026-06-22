‘And then there were three’: Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, aka Uncle Roger, is now a father

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YouTuber Nigel Ng married US-born lawyer Sabrina Ahmed in July 2025. He disclosed in February that they were expecting their first child.

Uncle Roger had some good news to share on Father’s Day.

Malaysian comedian, food entrepreneur and YouTuber Nigel Ng, better known by his online alter ego Uncle Roger, announced on social media on June 21 that he has become a father.

The 35-year-old married United States-born lawyer Sabrina Ahmed in July 2025. He disclosed in February that they were expecting their first child, writing then: “New nephew coming soon.”

Ng wrote on June 21: “And then there were three. After a week in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit), bringing you home today is the most special Father’s Day.”

He shared a photo of himself with Ahmed and their newborn baby, and another one likely a close-up of the trio’s hands.

Ng did not disclose the reasons for the baby’s stay at the NICU.

He also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital in United States for their care and others who supported Ahmed’s well-being throughout her pregnancy journey.

“Somewhere I hear my Uncle whispering, ‘put MSG on baby, it’ll be better baby, smarter’,” he said , referring to Uncle Roger’s famous support for the flavour enhancer.

Ng went viral in 2020 for critiquing a BBC Food video on cooking egg fried rice as Uncle Roger, a middle-aged Asian man with an exaggerated Cantonese accent who uses catchphrases like “haiyaa” and “fuiyoh”.

He had a stand-up comedy tour from 2022 to 2023, which included a stop in Singapore in June 2022. It was released as a stand-up comedy special on American streaming platform Hulu.

Ng also has a chain of fried rice restaurants, Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger, in Malaysia. He opened his first London restaurant, Kawan by Uncle Roger, in May.