Amy Winehouse's family reclaims her story 10 years after her death

LONDON • Amy Winehouse may still be best known for her line: "They tried to make me go to rehab. But I said no, no, no."

But 10 years after the British singer's death at 27, her family and friends say it is time to stop defining her by her well-documented struggles with addiction and destructive relationships.

Winehouse's parents have cooperated with a BBC documentary aired on the anniversary of her death yesterday, which her father Mitchell says gives a "more rounded image of Amy".

The singer put her experiences into original songs, such as Back To Black and Rehab, infused with jazz and soul influences, and developed a distinctive personal style with a towering beehive hairdo and tattoos.

But her performances grew more erratic due to drug and alcohol use while tabloids published stories calling her "Amy Decline-house" or "wino".

She died from alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011.

Narrated by her mother Janis Winehouse-Collins and titled Reclaiming Amy, the documentary features interviews with longstanding friends, including one, Ms Catriona Gourley, who reveals she had a romantic relationship with Winehouse.

"You think you know my daughter - the drugs, the addiction, the destructive relationships - but there was so much more," her mother says in the voiceover.

The documentary also seeks to counter accusations that her family relished her success and did not do enough to help her overcome addiction.

This was the main thrust of Amy, an Oscar-winning British documentary from 2015, which was particularly damning about Winehouse's father and her former husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

"I still get it now, 'You were complicit in your daughter's death. You killed your daughter,'" her father says in the documentary.

Ms Gourley told BBC Radio 4 the reality was different: "Janis and Mitch were there, all the time," she insisted, listing "the countless times Amy was taken to rehab facilities or there was an intervention".

Ms Gourley also suggested that with today's greater awareness of mental health issues and addiction, Winehouse would not face such mockery in tabloids and gossip magazines.

"The language that was used about her at the time. I just don't think people would get away with it, especially when it came to her mental health."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE