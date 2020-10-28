American singers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially engaged

Less than a month after American country singer Blake Shelton posted his love for Gwen Stefani on social media on her 51st birthday, he has popped the all-important question to his girlfriend of five years.

And her answer?

"Yes please," the vocalist of the band No Doubt wrote on social media. She posted a photo of them kissing and her showing off a ring on her finger.

Shelton, 44, posted the same photo and wrote: "Thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES."

According to People magazine, the couple got engaged in Oklahoma, where they have been spending time at his ranch amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Stefani's birthday on Oct 3, Shelton had posted a photo of them from their music video Happy Anywhere, where she is seen cosying up to him in a corn field.

He wrote: "It's a special day for a special lady in my life. Happy birthday @gwenstefani, I'd write a song for you every single day if I could."

The two met as coaches on singing-competition show The Voice (2011 to present) and went public with their relationship in November 2015 after rumours of them dating surfaced online.

Shelton was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, 36, from 2011 to 2015, while Stefani was married to English singer Gavin Rossdale, 54, for nearly 14 years until their divorce was finalised in 2016. Stefani and Rossdale have three sons together.

At the CMT Music Awards on Oct 21, Shelton and Stefani won the Collaborative Video of the Year accolade for their song Nobody But You. They are currently appearing as coaches in the 19th season of The Voice alongside singers John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.