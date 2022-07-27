American punk pioneer Henry Rollins holding a spoken word show in Singapore

SINGAPORE - American singer and author Henry Rollins will be back in Singapore for a spoken word show at Victoria Theatre on Oct 25.

The talk is part of the former singer of hardcore punk pioneers Black Flag's global tour, that includes other stops in Asia such as Malaysia and Thailand.

According to promoters Live Nation Entertainment, the 61-year-old will speak about the "interesting" and "strange" events that have happened to him in recent years.

Rollins first came to prominence when he joined Black Flag in 1981 and was its singer until 1986. He later formed his own group, Rollins Band, which performed in Singapore in 1992.

The show became controversial after reports of fans moshing and stage-diving during the gig led to the authorities here banning slam-dancing at concerts.

The multi-hyphenate wears many hats. He is the founder of publishing and record company 2.13.61, has acted in films such as crime drama Heat (1995) and buddy cop flick Bad Boys II (2003), and hosts on radio, television as well as podcasts.

He has released multiple albums, including spoken word ones, and has authored several books.

In 1995, he won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for the audiobook version of his 1994 memoir, Get In The Van.

Book It

Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 - Singapore

Where: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place

When: Oct 25, 8pm

Admission: Tickets at $98 and $118. General ticket sales start from 2pm on Aug 3 through Ticketmaster (go to the website or call 3158-8588) as well as all SingPost outlets.