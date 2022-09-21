American pop-rockers OneRepublic back in Singapore for February concert

SINGAPORE - American band OneRepublic will return to Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 28.

The show will be part of an Asian tour that includes gigs in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan. Ticketing details have yet to be released.

Known for pop-rock hits like Counting Stars (2013), Apologize (2007) and Secrets (2009), the group are currently riding high on global hit single I Ain’t Worried, from the soundtrack of the box office megahit and Tom Cruise-starring action blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

OneRepublic have played in Singapore several times, including at The Star Theatre in 2018 and the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2017.

Formed in 2002, they are fronted by singer Ryan Tedder, also known as a hit-maker in his own right who has co-written songs with other music stars including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Paul McCartney and U2.

OneRepublic have released five albums, including their debut Dreaming Out Loud (2007) and their most recent, Human (2021).

OneRepublic - Live In Concert

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Feb 28 (2023)

Admission: Ticketing details to be announced.