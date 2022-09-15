American musician Jack White, formerly of The White Stripes, to play first gig in S’pore

SINGAPORE - Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter and musician Jack White will play his first concert in Singapore at the Star Theatre on Nov 14.

It is part of the Asian leg of his Supply Chain Issues Tour, which includes shows in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul.

Tickets are priced from $88 and presales start on Sept 21. General tickets go on sale on Sept 23.

White, 47, first made his name in the late 1990s with garage rock duo The White Stripes, which won six Grammys, including two Best Alternative Music Album prizes for Elephant (2003) and their final album Icky Thump (2007). The band broke up in 2011.

A prolific musician with multiple bands and collaborations, White has also won six other Grammys, including Best Rock Performance for Lazaretto, the title track of his 2014 solo album, and Best Country Album for Van Lear Rose (2004), which he produced for country music veteran Loretta Lynn.

Together with R&B star Alicia Keys, he also sang Another Way To Die, the theme song of the 2008 James Bond film Quantum Of Solace.

Also a member of rock bands The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, White released two solo albums in 2022, Fear Of The Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. He also co-founded record label and studio, Third Man Records.

Jack White: The Supply Chain Issues Tour - Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Nov 14, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $198. Presales start from Sept 21, 10am. Go to https://str.sg/wKmK and https://str.sg/wKmr for details. General sales start on Sept 23, 10am through Ticketmaster (go to Ticketmaster’s website or call 3158-8588) and all SingPost outlets.