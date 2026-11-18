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The screen in Piccadilly Circus on Nov 16 displaying an announcement that British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond.

SAN FRANCISCO – Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos said he was heavily involved in selecting Batman actor Robert Pattinson to take on the iconic film role of James Bond.

Bezos spoke at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World conference on Nov 17, a day after the company announced Pattinson as the next 007.

He said Amazon narrowed down a larger group and screen-tested five actors by having them perform three scenes in full costume on sets.

“I was heavily involved,” Bezos said. “We got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all of that.”

The Bond franchise – about a British secret agent known for his ‌charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis “shaken, not stirred” – is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

Bezos said it was clear there was “something special” about Pattinson.

“Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he’s already so famous,” Bezos said.

“We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond.”

Pattinson, 40, made his big-screen debut in Harry Potter And The Goblet of Fire in 2005 and has gone on to star in films such as The Twilight Saga, The Lost ‌City Of ⁠Z and Tenet.

More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be ​the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise in 2025 under a new joint venture with long-time rights holders ​Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. REUTERS