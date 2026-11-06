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Amazon follows Melania Trump film with two-part series by same director

Melania, The Series comes less than a year after the release of the feature-length documentary Melania (2026).

WASHINGTON – A two-part series executive-produced by United States First Lady Melania Trump will debut on Amazon’s streaming service in November, the tech giant announced on Nov 6.

Melania, The Series, which will be available on Prime Video on Nov 20, comes less than a year after the release of the feature-length documentary Melania (2026).

Both works were directed by US film-maker Brett Ratner. A news statement promised the programme would take “audiences beyond what they have already seen, with content never before shared with the public”. It will follow the US First Lady in the days after the 47th presidential inauguration.

Amazon drew scrutiny earlier in 2026 for spending large sums on Melania without a reasonable expectation of a substantial financial return. It acquired the film, of which the US First Lady was a producer, for US$40 million (S$51 million) and spent another US$35 million to market it, a sum that a topical documentary was unlikely to recoup.

The recent documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is considered extremely unusual for making nearly US$65 million at the box office so far. Melania collected US$16 million in global ticket sales, according to the website Box Office Mojo.

Many observers questioned whether in releasing Melania, Amazon was trying to ingratiate itself with US President Donald Trump, as a business affected by regulations and government contracts. Some employees in Amazon’s entertainment division were told that company leadership had mandated the film’s release.

An Amazon spokesperson on Nov 6 referred to the company’s statement in January, which said: “We licensed the film and series for one reason and one reason only – because we think customers are going to love them.”

A New York Times reviewer called Melania, the film which follows her in the weeks leading up to her husband’s inauguration in January 2025, “a glossy, curiously impersonal, outwardly apolitical portrait”.

For Ratner, an alliance with Melania Trump promised rehabilitation.

Ratner, once known as one of Hollywood’s most commercially reliable directors with hits including the Rush Hour trilogy (1998 to 2007) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), faced multiple women’s accusations of sexual misconduct in 2017. They appeared to derail his career, though he has denied the accusations.

Melania was his first theatrical release in more than a decade after Hercules (2014).

Rumours have swirled that Paramount and its parent company Skydance Media are interested in a fourth Rush Hour film from Ratner, reportedly at Donald Trump’s request.

Representatives for Melania Trump and Ratner did not reply to requests for comment. NYTIMES