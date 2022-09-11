All The Beauty And The Bloodshed wins best film at Venice Film Festival

VENICE - All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, directed by Laura Poitras, was awarded the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday by a competition jury led by Julianne Moore. The film, about photographer Nan Goldin, was the rare documentary to win the Golden Lion and won over strong competitors.

“I’ve never met anyone like Nan,” Poitras said in her acceptance speech, praising Goldin as “courageous” in her protests against the Sackler family, whom Poitras described as “ruthless”. The film examines Goldin’s art, life and her activism in protesting the family and Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, for their roles in the opioid crisis.

Poitras also called for the release of Jafar Panahi, the imprisoned Iranian director who directed No Bears, which premiered at the festival, and encouraged “all of us to do whatever we can”.

The Silver Lion Grand Jury prize went to Alice Diop’s Saint Omer, her feature about a novelist who becomes engrossed in the trial of a woman accused of leaving her baby on a beach to die – a story based on a true tale. The Silver Lion award for best director went to Luca Guadagnino for Bones And All, the first Lion for the Italian film director.

The Special Jury prize went to Panahi for No Bears. His award was accepted by two of the film’s actors, Mina Kavani and Reza Heydari, in his absence.

The Volpi Cup for best actress was awarded to Cate Blanchett, who played the fictional famous composer at the center of Tar, directed by Todd Field. The best actor award went to Colin Farrell for his portrayal of an Irishman whose pal abruptly ends their friendship in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin. Taylor Russell won the Marcello Mastroianni Award, which recognises an outstanding emerging actor, for her performance as a young cannibal in Bones And All.

The best screenplay honor was given to McDonagh, who wrote and directed The Banshees Of Inisherin. Diop’s Saint Omer also received the Lion of the Future Award for best debut feature. NYTIMES