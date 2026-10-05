Alejandro Inarritu made the year’s most divisive climate change movie Digger, and that’s the point
Melena Ryzik
“We have confused, in my point of view, reality with truth,” Mexican film-maker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu said in early October, a few days before his latest movie Digger opened in theatres.
A roiling satire about climate change, corporate overlords and propaganda that stars Tom Cruise as an unrepentant, larger-than-life oilman, Digger does not offer any easy clarity. Conceptually and stylistically, the film is a big swing, especially with a twist that deliberately frames the action somewhere between truth and reality.