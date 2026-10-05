Alejandro Inarritu made the year’s most divisive climate change movie Digger, and that’s the point

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Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (left) with actors Tom Cruise (seated centre in grey suit) and John Goodman (seated centre with red tie) on the set of Digger.

“We have confused, in my point of view, reality with truth,” Mexican film-maker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu said in early October, a few days before his latest movie Digger opened in theatres.

A roiling satire about climate change, corporate overlords and propaganda that stars Tom Cruise as an unrepentant, larger-than-life oilman, Digger does not offer any easy clarity. Conceptually and stylistically, the film is a big swing, especially with a twist that deliberately frames the action somewhere between truth and reality.