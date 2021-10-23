Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman on set with prop gun

LOS ANGELES • American actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a crew member and wounded another on a film set in New Mexico, United States law enforcement officers said on Thursday. The incident happened on the set of Rust in the south-western US state, where Baldwin is playing the lead in a 19th-century western.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin", the sheriff in Santa Fe said in a statement.

Hutchins, 42, was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds while Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance and is reportedly in critical condition.

No charges have been filed over the incident, which is being investigated, with witness interviews ongoing.

A spokesman for the production told The Hollywood Reporter the "accident" involved the misfire of a prop gun with blanks and took place at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location near Santa Fe which is popular with Hollywood film-makers.

Movie sets usually have stringent rules over the use of prop weapons, but accidents have happened. Most famously, actor Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, died during filming of The Crow (1994) after being shot by a gun that was supposed to fire blanks.

It was later discovered that a bullet had been stuck in the barrel from a previous scene. When the blank fired, it propelled the bullet out and Lee took a fatal hit.

In another incident, American actor Jon-Erik Hexum died at the age of 26 from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound on the set of television series Cover Up in 1984. Reportedly restless due to filming delays, he started toying with a pistol loaded with blanks and, as a joke, held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger.

While blanks do not contain metal projectiles, gunpowder is still involved. When fired, the powder ignites and the force of the exploding gas can wound at close range.

The impact of the blast fractured a piece of Hexum's skull, driving a fragment into his brain, which caused a massive haemorrhage.

Baldwin is a co-producer for Rust and stars as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder and who goes on the run with him when the boy is sentenced to hang for the crime.

The 63-year-old posted a photograph earlier on Thursday on Instagram showing him apparently on set, dressed in a period costume and with fake blood on his shirt.

"Back to in-person at the office. Blimey... it's exhausting," he captioned the picture, which went online several hours before the incident. The photo was deleted late on Thursday night.

Hutchins, who was from Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, once worked as an investigative reporter in Europe, according to her website.

She graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and was selected as one of American Cinematographer's Rising Stars of 2019, according to her website biography.

Her last Instagram post, on Tuesday, shows her grinning under a wide-brimmed hat as she rode a horse. "One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off:)" she captioned the video.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

• Additional reporting by Jan Lee