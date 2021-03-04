Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome sixth child, six months after having fifth one

Actor Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria revealed on Monday (March 1) that they have a new baby daughter, Lucia.

This surprise baby announcement understandably caused confusion, as she had given birth barely six months ago to a boy, Eduardo.

On Monday (Mar 1), the 37-year-old yoga instructor and influencer had posted on her Instagram account a blissful photo taken by her husband with all six of her children surrounding her. It was accompanied by a simple caption of "7" with a red heart emoji.

Alec Baldwin, 62, best known for his role on sitcom 30 Rock (2006-2013), posted the same photo on his Instagram account, saying "mi vida", which means "my life" in Spanish.

No further information was shared, which led to many questions in his comment section, as she had turned off commenting on her post.

One commenter wrote: "Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate, just say that. If the baby was adopted, just say that. If the baby was a product of an affair and you've decided to raise it with your wife, just say that."

The writer continued: "If you don't want to say anything - why don't you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private."

The actor, known for his volatile behaviour both on and offline, then posted a furious profanity-laced reply - which has since been deleted - basically saying "mind your own business".

An anonymous source confirmed to People magazine that the couple had used a surrogate mother.

Besides Lucia and Eduardo, their brood includes one other daughter and three sons, all aged seven years old and below. Alec Baldwin also has a 25-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

A day after the announcement, Hilaria Baldwin shared glimpses of them coping with the new baby on Instagram. In one photo, she was pumping breast milk while her husband was doing the dishes, and in another, her two daughters were sweetly asleep together.

Perhaps in response to the speculation and backlash over the latest addition to her family, she posted a long, cryptic quote by German literary figure Goethe on Tuesday.

One part of it said: "I possess tremendous power to make life miserable or joyous. I can be a tool of torture or an instrument of inspiration, I can humiliate or humor, hurt or heal."

She also added, borrowing First Lady Michelle Obama's famous catchphrase: "We go high."