Alan Walker zooms into world tour - starting with Singapore

British-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker's favourite memory of Singapore might surprise some. "I've been to the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix two or three times, and one of my best memories of Singapore is being up in one of the buildings and looking down on the race. I thought I was looking down at remote-controlled toy cars, it was so crazy," he says with a laugh during a Zoom interview on Monday.

Unfortunately, he will be missing out on this year's race, which takes place from Sept 30 to Oct 2, as he will be busy jet-setting around the world for his WalkerVerse tour.