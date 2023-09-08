Al Pacino, 83, and girlfriend, 29, are ‘still together’ despite her custody filing of their baby

LOS ANGELES – American actor Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah has filed for physical custody of their three-month-old son Roman, but the couple are “still together”, according to various reports.

Fox News confirmed that Pacino, 83, and Alfallah, 29, have settled a custody agreement, but have not ended their relationship.

“Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman,” a publicist for the Hollywood veteran told the American news outlet. “A lot of people are saying, ‘did they break up?’ or ‘did they split up?’ They are still together.”

Alfallah fuelled split rumours on Wednesday after requesting physical custody of their baby boy.

According to legal documents obtained by Fox News and other American news outlets like People and Page Six, she filed for joint legal but sole physical custody of their son.