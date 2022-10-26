Ajoomma v Hunkle: Celebrity couple Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping rule S’pore’s silver screen

SINGAPORE – On Thursday, veteran actress Hong Huifang’s much-hyped drama film Ajoomma will open in theatres.
Exactly one week later, her husband and fellow actor Zheng Geping’s action movie Deleted will hit cinemas too.
