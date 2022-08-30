Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa earns $2.5m at box office

PETALING JAYA • Looks like another Malaysian movie is attracting audiences back to cinemas.

Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa has earned RM8 million (S$2.5 million) at the box office since opening in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei last Thursday.

In Singapore, it was the top-grossing title of that week for new films released on the same date, and has earned $80,000 so far.

The movie is set to be shown in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, said film distributor GSC Movies.

Directed by Zulkarnain Azhar and Frank See, the movie pays tribute to the brave men and women of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

RMAF was involved in the making of the movie and the script went through multiple drafts before it was approved. "The 19th draft was the final script," said Zulkarnain at a recent press conference.

Actor Adi Putra - the main star of Malaysia's highestgrossing local film Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan, which opened in June - said it was an honour to be part of Air Force The Movie.

Mat Kilau had earned RM12 million at the box office in four days, across Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

Its last recorded earnings were RM90 million after 33 days.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK