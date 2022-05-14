Ahn Bo-hyun kicks butt as military court lawyer

For his latest drama, South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun dived into icy water, picked up legal jargon and learnt to fight. The 33-year-old leading man steps into the shoes of Do Bae-man - the title character of action legal drama Military Prosecutor Doberman - a money-hungry prosecutor who deals with cases set in the military.

He stars opposite actress Jo Bo-ah, who plays Cha Woo-in, a rookie military prosecutor who seeks revenge for her family. Here are five things to know about the series, which is available on Viu.