Ahead of Treasure’s Singapore concert, leader Junkyu dyed his hair the colour of chilli crab

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K-pop boy group Treasure, comprising (from left) Jihoon, So Jung-hwan, Yoshi, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Doyoung, Choi Hyun-suk, Junkyu, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and Asahi, performing in Seoul in October 2025.

SINGAPORE – Ahead of K-pop boy band Treasure’s concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 3, one of their leaders has gone to extremes to showcase his love for local cuisine.

Junkyu has dyed his hair a fiery red – or more specifically, the colour of chilli crab, one of Singapore’s most famous culinary delicacies.

He was last seen with black hair during a concert in Osaka, Japan, in late February, and sported his new look from early March.

The 25-year-old South Korean singer mentioned the dye job in a video interview with The Straits Times, where he appeared alongside Treasure’s other leader Asahi, 24, and members Choi Hyun-suk, 27; Jihoon, 26; Yoshi, 25; Yoon Jae-hyuk, 24; Doyoung, 22; Haruto, 22; Park Jeong-woo, 21; and So Jung-hwan, 21 .

In the recording, the 10-man group were asked in Korean what dish they would like to try when visiting Singapore.

Park and Junkyu chose chilli crab. It led Haruto to quip, “The same colour as your hair”, to which Junkyu replied: “Chilli crab is really good.”

Jihoon chimed in, while touching Junkyu’s locks: “You dyed your hair to match the colour of chilli crab for Singapore Teume (short for Treasure Maker, Treasure’s official fandom name), didn’t you?”

Junkyu replied: “I sure did.”

The boys also concluded that the best cooks among them are Choi and Jihoon. Both appeared on South Korean variety series The Idol Ramyeonators (2022), where they took on food challenges, tried new recipes and improved their skills at making ramyeon, a popular instant noodle dish.

One of Treasure's leaders, Junkyu, in Manila on April 18. PHOTO: YGTREASUREMAKER/X

On the other hand, Yoon was arrowed as being the worst at cooking. But in the interview, he defended himself, saying: “There is no right answer when it comes to cooking. I can make anything, albeit it is not that good.”

Treasure’s upcoming show, part of their Pulse On tour, will be their second concert in the Lion City. It is in support of their second studio album Reboot (2023), as well as new EPs Pleasure (2025) and Love Pulse (2025).

They first performed here in 2023, also at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, for their Hello tour (2022 to 2023).

Treasure members (from left) Haruto, Junkyu and Jihoon at the Find Your Treasure Flea Market in Seoul on April 11. PHOTO: YGTREASUREMAKER/X

Treasure will release their fourth EP, containing four hip-hop tracks, on June 1. They will also launch a new tour, titled The Stage, on June 19. It is reportedly slated to kick off with a three-date run of shows in Seoul, followed by a seven-city fan concert tour in Japan.

Treasure performing at the KSPO Dome in Seoul in October 2025. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

The members also let ST in on the Treasure songs that are especially meaningful to them.

Jihoon confessed he will choose VolKno (2022) when he is “feeling a burning type of melancholy”.

To them, Move (2023) is “the perfect song for when you take a shower”, and It’s Okay (2022) for when they are working out.

Jihoon said of the latter: “In the moment, when you are struggling, you listen to it and go, ‘Yes, it will be okay.’”

Lastly, their favourite tune to perform live is I Want Your Love (2023).

Junkyu said: “We really enjoy (the moments of) going out onto the extended stage and interacting with Teume, jumping and having fun.”

Book it/2025-26 Treasure Tour Pulse On In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: May 3, 6pm

Admission: $178 to $358 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 6018-7645)